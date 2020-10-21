Recorded:Oct 21
Posted:Oct 21, 2020
The DMZ | Oct 21, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with William Deresiewicz, author of the new book The Death of the Artist: How Creators Are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with John Judis, author of the new book, The Socialist Awakening: What’s Different Now About the Left.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss rapper Ice Cube’s influence on Trump’s plan for Black America.
The Wright Show
Should Biden denounce “the swamp”? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider Trump’s threat to not attend the virtual presidential debate.
