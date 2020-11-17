Recorded:Nov 5
Posted:Nov 17, 2020
The Wright Show | Nov 17, 2020 | Robert Wright & Stephen Wertheim
The Glenn Show
Leon Wieseltier discusses Liberties, his new quarterly journal on culture and politics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility of a Trump news network and a new Republican coalition.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Katrina Gulliver about recent cases of white professors who assumed a false racial identity.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Eli Steele and Shelby Steele about their new documentary, What Killed Michael Brown?
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page