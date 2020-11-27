Recorded:Nov 27
Posted:Nov 27, 2020
The Wright Show | Nov 27, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss potential paths to redemption for people who have been canceled.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Biden is successfully bringing the country together with his cabinet picks.
The Wright Show
Bill Kristol says a major source of Trumpism’s power has been overlooked.
The Glenn Show
John McWhorter speaks his mind on Ibram X. Kendi after the Boston University professor called John’s ideas “racist.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the effects of Trump’s post-election fight.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the state of the GOP as Trump fights his electoral loss.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Stephen Wertheim about his new book, Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of US Global Supremacy.
The Glenn Show
Leon Wieseltier discusses Liberties, his new quarterly journal on culture and politics.
