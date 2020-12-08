logo

9 December 2020

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Kelly Conaboy (The Particulars of Peter, kellyconaboy.com)

Recorded:Nov 20    Posted:Dec 8, 2020
mp3
Culturally Determined | Dec 8, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Kelly Conaboy

MeaningofLife.tv

How did life get so complex?



Robert Wright and Massimo Pigliucci discuss the evolution of intelligence and biological complexity.

The Wright Show

Civil war in Trumpworld



Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss why the Georgia special election has pitted Trump supporters against each other.

The Glenn Show

Giving social intelligence its due



Glenn Loury and Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman discuss the importance of social and emotional factors in human development.

The DMZ

Will Trump superfans sandbag the GOP in Georgia?



Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Trump loyalists will actually boycott the special elections and throw the Senate to the Democrats.

Feminine Chaos

The “white women voted for Trump” narrative



On the final episode of Feminine Chaos before going independent and audio-only, Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy dissect a recent article on white women and the 2020 election.

Culturally Determined

The strange case of Neera Tanden



Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Ryan Cooper discuss Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget.

MeaningofLife.tv

Can our species bridge the polarization divide?



Robert Wright and Josh Summers consider.

The Wright Show

Have deficit hawks gone extinct?



Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the campaign against centrist Democrat Bruce Reed joining Biden’s cabinet.

The Glenn Show

Can the canceled be forgiven?



Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss potential paths to redemption for people who have been canceled.

