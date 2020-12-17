Recorded:Dec 4
Posted:Dec 17, 2020
Culturally Determined | Dec 17, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Douglas Lain
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with Daniel Bessner about how MIT’s largely Jewish economics department influenced his intellectual growth.
The DMZ
Is Mitch McConnell the one Republican who comes out of the Trump presidency with his reputation enhanced?
The Wright Show
Political scientist Richard Hanania explains what scholars have learned about the circumstances that lead nations to implode.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the long-term consequences of the stop-the-steal movement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter congratulate the rising star on his recent achievements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate whether American constitutional democracy can withstand the assaults on its integrity from Trump and his loyalists.
