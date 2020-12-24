logo

24 December 2020

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Meghan Daum (meghandaum.com)

Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 17    Posted:Dec 24, 2020
Download:
mp3
Culturally Determined | Dec 24, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Meghan Daum

The DMZ

Will Trump Be the Grinch Who Stole Christmas?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis try to figure out the President’s endgame on pandemic relief.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Proofs for God

playvideo screenshot

Daniel Kaufman and Megan Fritts debate the contemporary relevance of philosophy of religion.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

The trouble with epithets like ‘pro-Assad’

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Aaron Maté discuss how black and white narratives on war undermine public discourse.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Philosophy’s “dirty insider game”

playvideo screenshot

Philosophers Daniel Kaufman and Robert Gressis discuss whether the fame of prominent philosophers is justified by the quality of their work.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Does Joe Biden have an ideology?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

How Glenn Loury took inspiration from MIT’s Jewish economists

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury speaks with Daniel Bessner about how MIT’s largely Jewish economics department influenced his intellectual growth.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Conspiracy theories on YouTube

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Douglas Lain, who recently had a video he created about socialism and “the Great Reset” mysteriously removed by YouTube.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The Ballad of Cocaine Mitch

playvideo screenshot

Is Mitch McConnell the one Republican who comes out of the Trump presidency with his reputation enhanced?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Science that scientists don’t understand

playvideo screenshot

John Horgan and science writer/physicist Michael Brooks explore the blurry line between science and pseudoscience.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv