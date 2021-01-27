Recorded:Jan 25
Culturally Determined | Jan 27, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Daniel Bessner
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss what Democrats can do now that Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are keeping the filibuster in place.
Psychopolitica
Nikita Petrov and John Horgan talk about how people search for new social roles when the old ones get suffocating.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright critiques the U.S.’s aggressive use of sanctions in Venezuela.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter ask whether Trump should be impeached for inciting the Capitol riot.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the conciliatory tone of Biden’s inauguration address.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Marissa Conway discuss how a feminist approach to foreign policy could help protect human rights without resorting to military force.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus try to untangle what went on inside the Capitol on January 6.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.
