18 February 2021

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Lauren Oyler (Fake Accounts)

Recorded:Feb 16    Posted:Feb 17, 2021
mp3
Culturally Determined | Feb 17, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Lauren Oyler

MeaningofLife.tv

Are schools necessary?

Robert Gressis and Kevin Currie-Knight discuss the success of students who learn outside of a traditional school environment.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

What happened to Slate Star Codex?

Will Wilkinson discusses the popular blog’s disappearance and the New York Times investigation that precipitated it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Cleansing your timeline vs. doomscrolling

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss pandemic Twitter trends.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Who will inherit the Trumpist throne?

Mickey Kaus rates the candidates.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

What is postmodernism and why does it matter today?

Glenn Loury and James Lindsay discuss the origins and current applications of postmodern philosophy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The impeachment trial mismatch

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether it matters that the House impeachment managers outclassed Trump’s lawyers.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

The death of public discourse and the rise of Trump

Daniel Kaufman and David Ottlinger discuss how backlash against left-wing orthodoxies may have helped Trump get elected in 2016.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Once bitten, twice shy

Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Psychopolitica

Navalny’s Novichok trip report

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan look for meaning in the Russian opposition leader’s post-coma hallucinations.

Play entire videoPlay this clip