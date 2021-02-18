Recorded:Feb 18
Posted:Feb 18, 2021
The DMZ | Feb 18, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Will Wilkinson discusses the popular blog’s disappearance and the New York Times investigation that precipitated it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and James Lindsay discuss the origins and current applications of postmodern philosophy.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether it matters that the House impeachment managers outclassed Trump’s lawyers.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that.
