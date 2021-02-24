logo

25 February 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Alana May Johnson (@alanamayjohnson)

Play entire video
Recorded:Feb 22    Posted:Feb 24, 2021
Download:
mp3
Culturally Determined | Feb 24, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Alana May Johnson

MeaningofLife.tv

Solving the mystery of dark matter

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks with Nobel Prize-winning physicist Frank Wilczek, author of the new book Fundamentals, about the axion, a hypothesized particle that could explain why much of the universe’s mass seems to be missing.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

MeaningofLife.tv

The far left, the far right, and the far out

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov pitches a premise for a metaphysical system to John Horgan: ideas as living beings that enter this world through humans.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

How Rush tanked Trump’s 2020 campaign

playvideo screenshot

Mickey Kaus argues that the late broadcaster is partly responsible for Trump losing the election.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

How intellectual disagreements on race get personal

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider why it’s now so difficult to engage in debates on race and racism in the U.S.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Ted Cruz checks out

playvideo screenshot

Is Cruz’s baffling trip to Cancun a sign that he’s given up his presidential ambitions? Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Are schools necessary?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Gressis and Kevin Currie-Knight discuss the success of students who learn outside of a traditional school environment.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

Autofiction in the disinformation age

playvideo screenshot

Lauren Oyler discusses her new novel, Fake Accounts.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What happened to Slate Star Codex?

playvideo screenshot

Will Wilkinson discusses the popular blog’s disappearance and the New York Times investigation that precipitated it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Cleansing your timeline vs. doomscrolling

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss pandemic Twitter trends.

Play entire videoPlay this clip