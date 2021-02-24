Recorded:Feb 22
Posted:Feb 24, 2021
Culturally Determined | Feb 24, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Alana May Johnson
MeaningofLife.tv Robert Wright talks with Nobel Prize-winning physicist Frank Wilczek, author of the new book Fundamentals, about the axion, a hypothesized particle that could explain why much of the universe’s mass seems to be missing. Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv The Wright Show Mickey Kaus argues that the late broadcaster is partly responsible for Trump losing the election. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider why it’s now so difficult to engage in debates on race and racism in the U.S. The DMZ Is Cruz’s baffling trip to Cancun a sign that he’s given up his presidential ambitions? Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
The Wright Show Will Wilkinson discusses the popular blog’s disappearance and the New York Times investigation that precipitated it.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page