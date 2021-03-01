Recorded:Feb 25
Posted:Mar 1, 2021
Culturally Determined | Mar 1, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Cathy Reisenwitz
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss media incentives in the Biden era. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury explains his efforts to emphasize the “development narrative” in American racial discourse. The DMZ Can conservatism survive Trump’s commandeering of the annual CPAC conference? Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Alana May Johnson talk about the new documentary Framing Britney Spears. MeaningofLife.tv Robert Wright talks with Nobel Prize-winning physicist Frank Wilczek, author of the new book Fundamentals, about the axion, a hypothesized particle that could explain why much of the universe’s mass seems to be missing. Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv The Wright Show Mickey Kaus argues that the late broadcaster is partly responsible for Trump losing the election. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider why it’s now so difficult to engage in debates on race and racism in the U.S.
The DMZ Is Cruz’s baffling trip to Cancun a sign that he’s given up his presidential ambitions? Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
