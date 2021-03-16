Recorded:Mar 11
Posted:Mar 16, 2021
The Wright Show | Mar 16, 2021 | Robert Wright & Julia Galef
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss the birth and impact of BLM in the early 2010s.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Jacques Berlinerblau, author of the upcoming book The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether the relief bill’s monthly payments to parents raising kids will help or hurt Democrats in 2022.
The Wright Show
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, author of Reprogramming the American Dream, on how public policy can steer AI toward the public good.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that it’s time for the U.S. to withdraw its troops.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider the negative consequences of anti-racist efforts in education.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Democrats are making a mistake by leading with bills drafted by one party alone.
