18 March 2021

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Julia Galef (Rationally Speaking, The Scout Mindset)

Recorded:Mar 11    Posted:Mar 16, 2021
mp3
The Wright Show | Mar 16, 2021 | Robert Wright & Julia Galef

The Wright Show

The “cancellation” of Andrew Cuomo

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.

The Glenn Show

Glenn’s early impressions of Black Lives Matter

Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss the birth and impact of BLM in the early 2010s.

Culturally Determined

Roth and race

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Jacques Berlinerblau, author of the upcoming book The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.

The DMZ

The politics of checks for children

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether the relief bill’s monthly payments to parents raising kids will help or hurt Democrats in 2022.

The Wright Show

Making AI work for us

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, author of Reprogramming the American Dream, on how public policy can steer AI toward the public good.

MeaningofLife.tv

Rejecting “shut up and calculate”

Philosopher Tim Maudlin explains why he thinks that quantum mechanics is not as resistant to interpretation as some people think.

The Wright Show

Why are we still in Afghanistan?

Robert Wright argues that it’s time for the U.S. to withdraw its troops.

The Glenn Show

The unintentional racism of anti-racism advocates

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider the negative consequences of anti-racist efforts in education.

The DMZ

Will there ever be a bipartisan breakthrough?

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Democrats are making a mistake by leading with bills drafted by one party alone.

