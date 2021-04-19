Recorded:Apr 14
Posted:Apr 19, 2021
Culturally Determined | Apr 19, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Magdalene Taylor
The Wright Show
Will the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan just lead to a different kind of American warfare there? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss.
The DMZ
Bill Scher talks with Matt Lewis about coming to terms with losing out on a J&J vaccine appointment.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Alexander Wolff, author of the new book Endpapers, compare the World War II experiences of their fathers, who fought on opposite sides at the Battle of the Bulge.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that even if George Floyd was overdosing, Derek Chauvin is accountable for his death.
The DMZ
Is Sen. Joe Manchin’s latest call for bipartisanship a roadblock to an infrastructure bill, or is it more political kabuki? Bill Scher and Matthew Cooper discuss.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright talks with Jesse Singal, author of the new book The Quick Fix, about why so many highly touted findings from psychology haven’t panned out.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, scholar Madawi al-Rasheed argues that the Saudi monarchy uses its rivalry with Iran to justify repression at home and antagonism abroad.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page