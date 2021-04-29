Recorded:Apr 28
Posted:Apr 29, 2021
Culturally Determined | Apr 29, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Laura Marsh
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus review the Fox News host’s anti-mask rant.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss viewers’ concerns about the current social and political climate.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether we can learn anything from Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Biden should do with the $568 billion GOP infrastructure proposal.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that progressives who react reflexively to police shootings sometimes help the right.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the social problems stemming from the idealization of toughness in Black culture.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Barbara Slavin discuss how much of an effect Iran’s upcoming presidential elections will have on nuclear negotiations.
Culturally Determined
Magdalene Taylor discusses the politics of the oft-maligned fans of the horrorcore rap group Insane Clown Posse.
