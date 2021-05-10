Recorded:May 5
Posted:May 10, 2021
Culturally Determined | May 10, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Ben Burgis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss new evidence for the theory that COVID escaped from a lab.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the problems with holding different groups to different standards.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Wyoming Republican’s loss of support from her congressional colleagues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus review the Fox News host’s anti-mask rant.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss viewers’ concerns about the current social and political climate.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with literary critic Laura Marsh about the new biography by Blake Bailey, who was recently accused by multiple women of sexual assault.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether we can learn anything from Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page