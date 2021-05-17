logo

19 May 2021

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Default Friend (@default_friend)

Recorded:May 5    Posted:May 17, 2021
mp3
Culturally Determined | May 17, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Default Friend

The Wright Show

The death of the two-state solution

Robert Wright and Palestinian activist Fadi Quran discuss why Palestinians increasingly support a rights-based approach to the conflict with Israel.

The Wright Show

Hawks leaving the nest?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the post-Trump GOP will be interventionist on the foreign policy front.

The Glenn Show

Voices of Black Mothers United

Glenn Loury and Sylvia Bennett-Stone discuss how the group Voices of Black Mothers United is combating street violence.

The DMZ

Can Liz Cheney Take Back the GOP?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Liz Cheney can win the long game for control of the Republican Party.

MeaningofLife.tv

Defying your tribe, mindfully

Robert Wright and Josh Summers ask whether mindfulness can help us overcome the fear of blowback from within our own tribe.

Culturally Determined

How Twitter distorts political movements

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Ben Burgis, author of the new book Canceling Comedians While the World Burns: A Critique of the Contemporary Left.

The Wright Show

Letting pangolins off the hook

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss new evidence for the theory that COVID escaped from a lab.

The Glenn Show

Destandardizing the standards for success

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the problems with holding different groups to different standards.

The DMZ

Liz Cheney’s last stand

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Wyoming Republican’s loss of support from her congressional colleagues.

