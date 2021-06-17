Recorded:Jun 9
Posted:Jun 17, 2021
Culturally Determined | Jun 17, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Christian Lorentzen
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss how Alexey Navalny’s return to Russia and the Belarusian political crisis led to Russia’s most recent crackdown on political freedoms.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rabbi Ari Hart about Jewish religious instruction in America.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Mickey Kaus, Robert Wright argues that humans are in trouble if aliens don’t show up sooner or later.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Cornel West, and Teodros Kiros discuss the global cultural impact of Black Americans and the problems of internalized despair that they still confront.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Vice President Kamala Harris seems to attract an outsized amount of attention and criticism.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus makes the case for an anti-woke Tea Party.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher explore the meaning behind Trump’s blog bust.
