21 July 2021

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and DougJ (Balloon Juice)

Recorded:Jul 12    Posted:Jul 21, 2021
mp3
Culturally Determined | Jul 21, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & DougJ

The Wright Show

Law and Order: Global Edition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.

Empire state of mind

playvideo screenshot

International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.

The Wright Show

Why are we sanctioning Cuba (or anyone)?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate US foreign policy.

The Glenn Show

Defining CRT

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the rhetoric and politics of the critical race theory debate.

Talkin’ bout a revolution (in US foreign policy)

playvideo screenshot

Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment and Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution debate whether the US should fundamentally reevaluate its military engagement abroad.

The DMZ

Who is the main aggressor in the culture war?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss a spate of recent pieces suggesting that the left, more than the right, has escalated the culture war.

The Wright Show

Is there anything to Eric Weinstein’s theory of everything?

playvideo screenshot

Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.

Culturally Determined

The absurd exercise of ranking presidential greatness

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner critique C-SPAN’s recent ranking of the best and worst American presidents.

The Wright Show

The anti-CRT panopticon

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.

