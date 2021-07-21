Recorded:Jul 12
Posted:Jul 21, 2021
Culturally Determined | Jul 21, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & DougJ
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.
International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the rhetoric and politics of the critical race theory debate.
Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment and Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution debate whether the US should fundamentally reevaluate its military engagement abroad.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss a spate of recent pieces suggesting that the left, more than the right, has escalated the culture war.
The Wright Show
Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner critique C-SPAN’s recent ranking of the best and worst American presidents.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.
