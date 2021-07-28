Recorded:Jul 19
Posted:Jul 28, 2021
Bloggingheads.tv | Jul 28, 2021
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John McWhorter, author of the new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss critical race theory and the legal history of racial redress in the US.
Psychopolitica
Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis push back on bipartisan infrastructure deal pessimism.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.
International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.
