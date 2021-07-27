logo

28 July 2021

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Rania Khalek (Breakthrough NewsRania Khalek Dispatches)

Recorded:Jul 21    Posted:Jul 27, 2021
The Wright Show | Jul 27, 2021 | Robert Wright & Rania Khalek

Make India Great Again

playvideo screenshot

In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.

Culturally Determined

What Babe Ruth’s mother’s adultery teaches us about the history of profanity

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John McWhorter, author of the new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever.

The Wright Show

Are we stuck with Covid?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.

The Glenn Show

Pushing back against “disinformation”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss critical race theory and the legal history of racial redress in the US.

Psychopolitica

Is Putin a mystic?

playvideo screenshot

Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.

The DMZ

BIF! POW!

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis push back on bipartisan infrastructure deal pessimism.

Culturally Determined

“In this Ohio diner…”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.

The Wright Show

Law and Order: Global Edition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.

Empire state of mind

playvideo screenshot

International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.

