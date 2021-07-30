Recorded:Jul 30
Posted:Jul 30, 2021
The Wright Show | Jul 30, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Jason Riley discuss the social opprobrium that sometimes makes life uncomfortable for conservatives in academia.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John McWhorter, author of the new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss critical race theory and the legal history of racial redress in the US.
Psychopolitica
Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis push back on bipartisan infrastructure deal pessimism.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.
