Recorded:Aug 10
Posted:Aug 10, 2021
The Wright Show | Aug 10, 2021 | Robert Wright & Adam Weinstein
Connor Echols and social scientist Jemima Pierre discuss.
Culturally Determined
Leigh Stein talks about her new collection of poetry What to Miss When, which she composed during the first months of the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.
The DMZ
Aryeh Cohen-Wade joins Bill Scher in the DMZ to discuss Trump’s strategy in 2022 and 2024.
Culturally Determined
Barrett Swanson, author of the new essay collection Lost in Summerland, discusses his time reporting from a TikTok “collab house.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s plan to give extra votes to people with children.
