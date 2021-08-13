Play entire video
-
Meet the new virus, same as the old virus
.
0:00
-
The confounding Covid numbers coming out of Florida
.
10:25
-
Just a couple of cowards talking about JD Vance
.
15:30
-
The Biden administration’s lackluster messaging on the Delta variant
.
21:31
-
Hunter Biden faces some deep questions from a prostitute
.
31:55
-
Mickey: “Democratic paranoia” about new voting laws is actually about the filibuster
.
41:41
-
Bob: The current Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could be worse
.
44:53
-
Dems are so close to, yet so far from, passing infrastructure
.
56:34
-
Does Andrew Cuomo have a political future?
.
1:07:51
-
Parrot Room preview: Bob floats a new Grand Unified Theory of the Weinsteins, some Jeffrey Epstein news involving a doll, the Muscle Shoals doc, Trump’s wall, Glenn Greenwald gets ready to Rumble, Bob’s half-thought about vaccines, the 1/6 commission, and The Best and the Brightest continued
.
1:13:53
Recorded:Aug 13
Posted:Aug 13, 2021
The Wright Show | Aug 13, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the shortcomings of the term “systemic racism” in describing present-day racial inequities in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attempt to prohibit mask mandates in Florida communities.
China experts Michael Swaine and Orville Schell discuss how Washington can balance cooperation and competition in its relations with Beijing.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Afghanistan expert Adam Weinstein discuss whether the Afghan government will be able to reach a political settlement with the Taliban.
Connor Echols and social scientist Jemima Pierre discuss.
Culturally Determined
Leigh Stein talks about her new collection of poetry What to Miss When, which she composed during the first months of the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page