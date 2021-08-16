Recorded:Jul 28
Culturally Determined | Aug 16, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Rebecca Panovka
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the role China may play in Afghanistan’s future.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the shortcomings of the term “systemic racism” in describing present-day racial inequities in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attempt to prohibit mask mandates in Florida communities.
China experts Michael Swaine and Orville Schell discuss how Washington can balance cooperation and competition in its relations with Beijing.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Afghanistan expert Adam Weinstein discuss whether the Afghan government will be able to reach a political settlement with the Taliban.
Connor Echols and social scientist Jemima Pierre discuss.
Culturally Determined
Leigh Stein talks about her new collection of poetry What to Miss When, which she composed during the first months of the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.
