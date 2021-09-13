Recorded:Aug 26
Posted:Sep 13, 2021
Culturally Determined | Sep 13, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Katie Baker
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the University of Wisconsin should have handled recent campus protests.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what they’ve learned about American politics since the 9/11 attacks.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether restrictions on abortion, including the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, could eventually strengthen women’s reproductive rights.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss whether it’s helpful to think of opposition to woke anti-racism in pugilistic terms.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Texas’ controversial new abortion law risks alienating the political center.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and political scientist John Mearsheimer debate whether the US should try to establish a norm of strict compliance with international law.
