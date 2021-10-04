Recorded:Sep 23
Posted:Oct 4, 2021
Culturally Determined | Oct 4, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Gershom Gorenberg
The Wright Show Robert Wright and historian Samuel Moyn, author of the new book Humane, discuss how the reaction of activists to wartime atrocities has changed. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether, and in what sense, workers wary of being displaced by immigrant labor should feel threatened by “replacement”. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate Barack Obama’s presidential track record on race. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the controversial journalist’s appearances on Fox News and his support for some parts of Trump’s agenda. The Wright Show Robert Wright talks with Matthew Browne and Christopher Kavanagh, hosts of the Decoding the Gurus podcast, about Eric and Bret Weinstein’s tendency to draw outsized conclusions from their personal experiences. Culturally Determined Jacques Berlinerblau discuss how the #MeToo movement shaped his new book, The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography. The Wright Show With infrastructure week actually approaching, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political incentives facing members of Congress. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Robert Wright discuss the necessity and difficulty of tamping down tribalistic behavior and thought.
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possibility that we’re headed for another government shutdown.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page