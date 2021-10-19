Recorded:Oct 14
Posted:Oct 19, 2021
The Wright Show | Oct 19, 2021 | Robert Wright & Steven Pinker
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Dara Horn, author of the new book People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Trump’s threat to undermine Republicans in the midterms is a calculated move or just a bid for attention
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how John is perceived now that he writes for the Times.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Chappelle should be held responsible for the political content in his latest stand-up special.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Aryeh Cohen-Wade debate whether the ideal of objectivity in reporting is a concept whose time has passed.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with the anonymous person who tweets as William Shakespeare.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Biden’s falling popularity will galvanize a 2024 Trump run.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and historian David E. Kaiser discuss the history of redlining and black wealth accumulation after World War II.
The DMZ
Matt K. Lewis argues that politicians who rely primarily on small donations tend to be more hardline and partisan than those with big donors.
