Culturally Determined | Nov 8, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Justin E. H. Smith
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Virginia governor-elect should run the state following his narrow victory.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether recent and surprising Republican electoral victories will embolden challengers to Trump in 2024.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and law professor Randall Kennedy discuss whether affirmative action produces new inequalities rather than remedying old ones.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, author of the new book The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, discuss why we derive pleasure from some forms of suffering.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Kat Rosenfield about her new novel, No One Will Miss Her.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the conservative Virginia gubernatorial candidate’s attempts to appeal to moderate voters, including Democrats.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether most Americans really care about Democrats’ social spending proposals.
The Glenn Show
In a talk at Baylor University, Glenn Loury considers whether his views on race may inadvertently give “aid and comfort” to racists.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Brookings Institution foreign policy analyst Thomas Wright debate the issue.
