The Glenn Show | Nov 19, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why the delayed effects of inflation fixes may not pay off in time for Biden.
The Wright Show
Stephen Kinzer, author of The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War,
explains how the CIA’s organizational structure leads to interventionism around the world.
Culturally Determined
Seth Simons, whose newsletter Humorism covers comedy from the left, argues that Saturday Night Live is conservative.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss who will claim ideological leadership of the Republican Party.
The Glenn Show
In a speech at the National Conservatism Convention, Glenn Loury critiques conservative attitudes toward racial inequality and proposes a new way forward.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is putting his thumb on the scale.
The Wright Show
Eli Clifton of the Quincy Institute runs through a list of think tanks that serve foreign interests.
Culturally Determined
Philosopher Justin E. H. Smith discusses his recent essay arguing that social media is swallowing real life.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Virginia governor-elect should run the state following his narrow victory.
