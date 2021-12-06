logo

6 December 2021

Culturally Determined | Dec 6, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

Infrastructure vs. inflation

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether concerns about inflation will hurt the infrastructure bill’s chances in the Senate.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Taking the race debate seriously

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk about why they continue to push their messages about race in the US.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Mean girl politics

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether sniping among members of Congress defines our politics.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Is religion bad for the world?

playvideo screenshot

In a bloggingheads classic from 2009, Robert Wright and Christopher Hitchens debate the thesis of Hitchens’s book God Is Not Great: How Religion Poisons Everything.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

What if Kant had never been born?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and David Ottlinger ponder the role of contingency in the history of philosophy.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Glenn Show

Are we headed for hyperinflation?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and economist Laurence Kotlikoff discuss whether current US inflation rates will send us into a longterm crisis.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

What do we want from Bill Maher?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the comic’s recent criticisms of the Democratic Party.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Saving the species by transcending species-typical tendencies

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss the importance of overcoming cognitive distortions that are part of human nature.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

Memes and the socialist left

playvideo screenshot

Mike Watson talks about his new book, The Memeing of Mark Fisher: How the Frankfurt School Foresaw Capitalist Realism and What To Do About It.

Play entire videoPlay this clip