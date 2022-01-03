Recorded:Dec 6
Posted:Jan 3, 2022
Culturally Determined | Jan 3, 2022 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Douglas Lain
The Glenn Show
In this clip from July 2, 2021, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ability of black communities to determine their own paths.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus confer the not-so-prestigious Villain of the Year award on the right-wing provocateur.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, Daniel Larison, and Kelley B. Vlahos discuss what they consider a major problem with US foreign policy.
Culturally Determined
And what even is it? Max Read, writer of the newsletter Read Max, tries to answer the question.
The DMZ
In what is sure to become a DMZ holiday tradition, Matt K. Lewis reads his satirical Christmas poem to Bill Scher.
The Glenn Show
Will the U.S. see a sizable political movement organized around white identity in the near future? Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Father William Dailey discuss the link between Christmas and charity.
Culturally Determined
David Rees, cohost of the podcast Election Profit Makers, sees no limit to “the depravity of the GOP.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the coming Covid wave.
