Play entire video
-
Mickey engineers an unholy Bob Wright-Michael McFaul chimera
.
0:00
-
Is Putin losing or winning slowly?
.
2:39
-
What China stands to gain and lose from war in Ukraine
.
11:43
-
Bob: Biden’s approach to China seems to be driven by politics, not diplomacy
.
14:47
-
Is Xi’s leadership on shaky ground?
.
21:32
-
Bob: China is not seeking to impose its political system on the world
.
25:10
-
Climate change as the tip of the apocalypse iceberg
.
30:46
-
Is Zelenskyy the hero US media makes him out to be?
.
33:51
-
How Biden’s Ukraine policy may affect Democrats at the polls
.
41:34
-
Iran nuclear talks enter the on-again part of the cycle
.
45:27
-
Ten things we got wrong in the pandemic
.
51:55
-
Parrot Room preview: Hunter Biden, anti-Asian hate crimes, civil service reform, the Michael McFaul Apology of the Week, OJ Simpson and Natalie Wood theories continued, Oliver Stone’s Ukraine doc, some mild venting about Timothy Snyder, Mickey reveals the results of his Jeffrey Toobin-Jeffrey Goldberg-Vladimir Putin poll, Steve Earle, Mickey’s favorite piece of writing of the week, some studies say preschool sucks, Ketanji Brown Jackson and pedophilia, and Bob talks about a dream
.
1:06:15
Recorded:Mar 18
Posted:Mar 18, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 18, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
View these comments on a non-video page
