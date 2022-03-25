logo

25 March 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), and Matt Taibbi (TK News, Useful Idiots )

Play entire video
Recorded:Mar 19    Posted:Mar 25, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Mar 25, 2022 | What Is Putin Thinking? (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Matt Taibbi)

The Wright Show

Sympathy for Ginni Thomas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the propriety of Clarence Thomas’s wife’s back-channel communications with the White House after the 2020 election.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

A brief history of contentious confirmation hearings

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the confirmation hearings of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh and ask whether contentiousness is the new normal.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Ukraine as viewed from China

playvideo screenshot

Kishore Mahbubani, author of Has China Won?, discusses the implications of the Russian invasion for China’s future.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What does China want?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether China aims to export its model of governance to other countries.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The limits of escalation in Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner argues that the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Was Romney right?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Romney’s 2012 characterization of Russia as America’s “number one geopolitical foe” was prescient or premature.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Slippery Slopes

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the wisdom of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Madman across the border?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

To “B” or not to “B”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the decision to capitalize or not to capitalize “Black” has become a flashpoint in a debate about the future of race in America.

Play entire videoPlay this clip