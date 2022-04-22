logo

24 April 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Stephanie Lepp (Center for Humane Technology)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 7    Posted:Apr 22, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Apr 22, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Stephanie Lepp

The Wright Show

Can anyone stop Elon Musk?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

DeSantis vs. Disney

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Ron DeSantis’s hard stances on culture war issues.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Suffering and agency in Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright responds to criticism that, in trying to understand Russia’s perspective, he overlooks the perspective of Ukrainians.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What’s Wrong With This Picture

playvideo screenshot

A Mickeyless Bob-and-Mickey Show

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The legend of Trayvon Martin

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the persistence of the idea that racism was the prime factor in the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The immune system of civilization

playvideo screenshot

Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how listening to the “wisdom of the heart” within each of us can help heal the world.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The worst-case Putin scenario

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Can jokes cause harm?

playvideo screenshot

In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The “groomer” slur

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the new right-wing trend of accusing political opponents of aiding and sympathizing with pedophiles.

Play entire videoPlay this clip