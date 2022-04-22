Recorded:Apr 7
Posted:Apr 22, 2022
The Glenn Show | Apr 22, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Stephanie Lepp
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Ron DeSantis’s hard stances on culture war issues. The Wright Show Robert Wright responds to criticism that, in trying to understand Russia’s perspective, he overlooks the perspective of Ukrainians.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the persistence of the idea that racism was the prime factor in the killing of Trayvon Martin. The Wright Show Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how listening to the “wisdom of the heart” within each of us can help heal the world. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous. The Glenn Show In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes.
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the new right-wing trend of accusing political opponents of aiding and sympathizing with pedophiles.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page