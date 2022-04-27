Recorded:Apr 27
Posted:Apr 27, 2022
The DMZ | Apr 27, 2022 | A Trump-Biden Rematch? (Bill Scher, Matt K. Lewis, and Robert Wright)
The Wright Show
Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?, argues the war could have been averted.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Stephanie Lepp, Executive Producer at the Center for Humane Technology, debate the purpose of Glenn’s social and political criticism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Ron DeSantis’s hard stances on culture war issues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright responds to criticism that, in trying to understand Russia’s perspective, he overlooks the perspective of Ukrainians.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the persistence of the idea that racism was the prime factor in the killing of Trayvon Martin.
The Wright Show
Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how listening to the “wisdom of the heart” within each of us can help heal the world.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous.
