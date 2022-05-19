Recorded:May 19
Posted:May 19, 2022
The DMZ | May 19, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Ian Bremmer discuss a theme in Bremmer’s new book The Power of Crisis.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how Kathy Barnette’s surging poll numbers are complicating the Pennsylvania GOP senate primary.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether the ends now justify the means in American politics.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Barack Obama is responsible for Democrats losing ground in states like Nebraska.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and former US diplomat Susan Thornton discuss the optics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the impact of new weapons on the course of the war.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the reasons behind the Democratic Party’s resistance to progressivism and left populism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Republicans will accept judicial victory gracefully or take things too far.
The Wright Show
In conversation with Robert Wright, philosopher Bernardo Kastrup explains how to make sense of the (seemingly) material world under a consciousness-only model of reality.
