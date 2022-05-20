Play entire video
-
Bob: Tucker Carlson’s replacement rhetoric is intentionally inflammatory
.
0:00
-
Is the rhetoric of “transformation” analogous to that of “replacement”?
.
15:34
-
Two NYT headlines that trigger Bob
.
18:58
-
Is Russia making more progress than it seems in eastern Ukraine?
.
27:52
-
Mickey: If Trumpists depose Mitch McConnell, it could forestall a Trump 2024 run
.
40:54
-
George W. Bush’s magnificent Ukraine-Iraq gaffe
.
47:36
-
Can John Fetterman win in the PA general election?
.
52:05
-
Parrot Room preview: Severance, Covid, Elon Musk’s sex scandal, the Depp-Heard trial, Jonathan Chait on charter schools, unemployment fraud, the Dead End podcast, the origins of Ukrainian nationalism, Benjamin Wittes’s infuriatingly Blobby Twitter thread, and what Ramesh Ponnuru misses about replacement rhetoric
.
57:45
Recorded:May 20
Posted:May 20, 2022
The Wright Show | May 20, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
