-
California voting information materials fail the cognitive empathy test
.
0:00
-
Will the latest mass shooting spur effective federal gun legislation?
.
7:25
-
Mickey: Schumer will learn from Obama’s post-Sandy Hook political mistakes
.
21:44
-
Are elites and geniuses more juvenile than the rest of us?
.
24:23
-
Bob asks: Why is Western media so slow to report bad news from Ukraine?
.
32:47
-
Do we really know “what the Ukrainian people want”?
.
39:26
-
The status of the US’s “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan becomes more ambiguous
.
46:13
-
Mickey: Americans’ enthusiasm for funding Ukraine is cooling
.
49:52
-
Trump’s Republican bêtes noires win in Georgia
.
54:58
-
Parrot Room preview: Franklin Foer’s role in the Sussman case, Severance, Kellyanne Conway’s book, Elon Musk’s tweets, Peter Thiel the kingmaker, the Bush dynasty vs. the Clinton dynasty, Luke Russert reopens the national service debate, monkeypox, the Institute for the Study of War’s role in the Ukraine bad news lag, the Iran nuclear deal, the Dead End podcast, and Station Eleven
.
1:00:18
Recorded:May 27
Posted:May 27, 2022
The Wright Show | May 27, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
