Recorded:Oct 14
Posted:Oct 14, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 14, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the shootings, assaults, and car jackings spreading into formerly placid Chicagoland neighborhoods.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess how the Ohio Senate candidates fared in their recent face-off.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov discuss what—if anything—could have been done to avoid war in Ukraine.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss his plan for ending the war in Ukraine and the reaction to it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss blind auditions, the human value of great art, and the dangers of the crusade for “equity.”
The DMZ
In light of the Herschel Walker abortion revelation, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether hypocrisy matters in today’s political environment.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Why political scientist Michael Beckley thinks the president’s pledge to defend Taiwan is a bad idea.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways things could escalate in Ukraine after Putin’s annexation.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury discusses the contradictions of progressive positions on free speech and civil liberties with lawyer, law professor, and author Lara Bazelon.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page