logo

17 March 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Ananyo Bhattacharya (The Man from the Future)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 17    Posted:Mar 14, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 14, 2023 | Robert Wright & Ananyo Bhattacharya

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden insults Xi Jinping, Xi rebukes America

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss escalating US-China tensions.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The Scott Adams controversy

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams’s remarks about black people.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Fiery But Mostly Peaceful

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: What happened to Tucker Carlson? Plus: Scott Adams’ explanation/excuse; Is Trump back on top in the GOP primary?; Could Fox News lose Trumpists?; And did Biden do the right thing on the DC crime bill?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Psychoanalyzing ChatGPT

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom—author of the new book Psych—discuss current artificial intelligence programs and how they compare to the human mind.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

All sticks, no carrots

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the Biden administration’s approach to foreign policy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Ending 300,000 years of human stagnation

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and economist Oded Galor discuss humanity’s ancient cycle of economic stagnation and how we escaped it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Blinky, The Three-Eyed Fish

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the East Palestine situation—has it derailed Biden… and Buttigieg? Plus: Trump vs. DeSantis vs. who else? And has CPAC lost its cachet?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China, an AI superpower

playvideo screenshot

Paul Scharre and Robert Wright discuss international competition in the age of smart machines.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

When anti-racism comes for anti-racists

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with Villanova Professor Vincent Lloyd about his experience with a seminar gone awry.

Play entire videoPlay this clip