On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: Can DeSantis take Trump’s attacks? Plus: Are people moving to Florida to escape “wokeness”? Will an indictment hurt or help Trump? And did the 1980 “October Surprise” change the course of history?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the SVB bank crisis—is “wokeness” to blame? Plus: Should DeSantis copy Trump’s “America First” approach to Ukraine? And will we miss Mitch McConnell when he’s gone?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: What happened to Tucker Carlson? Plus: Scott Adams’ explanation/excuse; Is Trump back on top in the GOP primary?; Could Fox News lose Trumpists?; And did Biden do the right thing on the DC crime bill?
