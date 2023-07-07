logo

11 July 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford, Illusion of Consensus)

Recorded:Jun 23    Posted:Jul 7, 2023
The Glenn Show | Jul 7, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Jay Bhattacharya

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Creeping Toward Peace in Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the GOP primary, Russian mutiny aftermath, the odds of Ukrainian victory, MSM deep-sixing affirmative action, Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone, and more.

Play entire video

The Glenn Show

Could Cornel West’s candidacy help Republicans?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury asks Cornel West, who is running for the Green Party presidential nomination, if he risks splitting the left-liberal vote and handing the presidency to a conservative candidate.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Russian Mutiny, Supreme Court Scrutiny

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s mutiny, whether Putin wants a ceasefire, new SCOTUS decisions, chances of a Trump-RFK ticket, and more!

Play entire video

The DMZ

Grumpy Old Gen-Xers

playvideo screenshot

Are Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley poor spokespeople for Generation X? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Origins of US Interventionism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Sean Mirski discuss great power competition, US intervention in the western hemisphere, and Sean’s new book (out today!) We May Dominate the World: Ambition, Anxiety, and the Rise of the American Colossus.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Ukraine’s Counter(productive) Offensive

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Joe Biden’s latest blunder, the metastasizing GOP primary field, whether we’ve reached peak RFK Jr., and more.

Play entire video

The Glenn Show

The fragility of liberal arts education

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with Barnard sociology professor Jonathan Rieder about the effect of DEI initiatives on academic freedom on campus.

Play entire video

The DMZ

Will Trump Debate?

playvideo screenshot

Does it make sense for Trump to debate? And if it doesn’t, will he do it anyway? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Does the Hunter Biden plea bargain change the race?

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are powerful people bad at cognitive empathy?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen discuss the question (by way of discussing Elon Musk).

Play entire video