23 September 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), and Tyler Austin Harper (Bates College)

Recorded:Sep 10    Posted:Sep 22, 2023
The Glenn Show | Sep 22, 2023 | How the Race Game Is Played (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Tyler Austin Harper)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Border Disorder

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Bob Menendez’s corruption indictment, the issue that could sink Trump’s campaign, the mystery of America’s open border, the state of Ukraine’s international support, and more.

The DMZ

Lowered Standards

What does Rep. Boebert’s groping, the end of the Senate dress code, Kristi Noem’s alleged affair, and VA state legislative candidate Susanna Gibson’s online sex side hustle have in common? Maybe nothing? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is President Zelensky thinking clearly about Ukraine’s military chances?

Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Shutdowns and Impeachments

Is Speaker McCarthy steering the government towards shutdown or is there a method to his madness? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Bandwidth Problems

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Walter Isaacson’s Elon-Ukraine walk-back, Biden replacement theories, Romney’s retirement, Ukraine war developments, and more.

The Glenn Show

Does Title IX protect trans people?

Glenn Loury and political scientist Shep Melnick discuss attempts to use old civil rights law to protect new identity categories.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A People-Centered View of Russia-Ukraine

Robert Wright and feminist activist Almut Rochowanski discuss the war’s causes and consequences.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Bets on Ukraine

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Americans’ economic pessimism, punishments for January 6 rioters, why Russia may be ready for peace talks, and more.

The Glenn Show

Should we listen to election deniers?

Glenn and John debate Glenn’s decision to record an episode with political scientist Carol Swain, who claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

