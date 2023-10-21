Recorded:Oct 19
Posted:Oct 21, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 21, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and legal scholar Randall Kennedy debate the purpose of affirmative action at a live event at College of the Holy Cross.
The DMZ
What’s up with Nancy Mace? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: How well is Biden handling the Middle East crisis?
The Glenn Show
As Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research faces questions about mismanagement, Glenn and John debate who’s really responsible for the Kendi’s influence on racial politics in America.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss chaos in the House of Representatives, America’s declining life expectancy, and more.
The DMZ
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis agree that Democrats should have saved Kevin McCarthy, but for different reasons.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page