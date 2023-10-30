1 November 2023
comments
|
archives
subscribe
Programs
The DMZ
The Glenn Show
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
The Glenn Show
Share this video:
Or choose a specific part to share:
Start at:
Stop at:
Preview
Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:
Glenn Loury (
Manhattan Institute
,
Brown University
) and John Mearsheimer (
University of Chicago
)
Why John thinks Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was rational
.
0:00
How small states deal with world powers
.
6:55
If Russia’s action were rational, were the US’s?
.
10:13
John: The Ukraine invasion violates international law, but Russia has reason to see it as just
.
16:40
The risk of escalation
.
21:58
Zelensky’s expert manipulation of the West
.
29:26
Is it a coincidence that so many recent presidential scandals involve Ukraine?
.
33:51
Can tolerant liberals tolerate illiberal societies?
.
39:57
American Russophobia didn’t cause the war, but it’s not helping
.
45:45
John: If Putin is overthrown, his replacement will probably be even more brutal
.
49:19
The foreign policy establishment’s grip on both Democrats and Republicans
.
53:35
Play entire video
Follow:
Glenn Loury
Recorded:
Sep 28
Posted:
Oct 30, 2023
Download:
mp3
Comments
Links Mentioned
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page
John’s Substack
John’s book, with Sebastian Rosato,
How States Think: The Rationality of Foreign Policy
John’s essay, “Bound to Lose”
The Glenn Show | Oct 30, 2023 | Glenn Loury & John Mearsheimer
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Can Israel-Palestine Be Solved?
Robert Wright and Israeli lawyer Daniel Seidemann discuss the current crisis, its complex history, and possible paths forward.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Bloggingheads.tv
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Are western experts more clear-minded about Israel-Hamas than Russia-Ukraine?
Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss the issue.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Speaker Mike Johnson (Who?)
Was trading Kevin McCarthy for Mike Johnson good for Democrats? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
What should be done about Hamas?
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the issue.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Speakerless?
What would motivate Donald Trump to go to West Palm Beach and criticize the Israeli prime minister? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Why did GOP moderates resist Jim Jordan? And should Dems empower Patrick McHenry?
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Has wokeness won?
Robert Wright and Meghan Daum discuss the meaning of “woke” and the status of wokeness.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Israel, Hamas, and the Laws of War
Sarah Leah Whitson of DAWN and Robert Wright discuss.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Is there a method to Musk’s mad genius?
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Elon’s psycho-intellectual idiosyncrasies.
Play entire video
Play this clip
The Glenn Show
Is affirmative action really about “diversity”?
Glenn Loury and legal scholar Randall Kennedy debate the purpose of affirmative action at a live event at College of the Holy Cross.
Play entire video
Play this clip
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page