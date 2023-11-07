Recorded:Nov 7
Posted:Nov 7, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 7, 2023 | Robert Wright & Ron Kampeas
The Glenn Show Are employers and universities justified in firing or otherwise censuring employees and students who offer verbal and written support of Hamas? Glenn and John debate the question. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and historian Joshua Landis discuss the current crisis and its potential fallout in the Middle East and beyond. The DMZ Is the Republican primary turning into a two-person race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Israeli lawyer Daniel Seidemann discuss the current crisis, its complex history, and possible paths forward. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John Mearsheimer discuss Ukraine’s slim chances in a war of attrition. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Was trading Kevin McCarthy for Mike Johnson good for Democrats? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) What would motivate Donald Trump to go to West Palm Beach and criticize the Israeli prime minister? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Why did GOP moderates resist Jim Jordan? And should Dems empower Patrick McHenry?
