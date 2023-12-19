Recorded:Dec 12
Posted:Dec 19, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 19, 2023 | Robert Wright & Émile Torres
The DMZ Are we ending 2023 on a disturbing note? Or are we getting an early Christmas? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the latest Donald Trump developments on this week’s DMZ. The Glenn Show In a conversation with Glenn Loury, Tabia Lee, a former DEI officer at De Anza Community College, describes the pushback she received when she attempted to bring attention to antisemitism on her campus. The DMZ Will impeachment backfire on Republicans? Or is Biden ill-equipped to counter GOP messaging? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and political scientist Max Abrahms discuss the Gaza war’s effects on American society. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and the Blob’s failures of foresight. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss evidence brought to light in a new documentary about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.
The DMZ Did Nikki Haley get help from Chris Christie in the debate? Did she miss an opportunity to build on her momentum? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
