21 December 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Émile Torres (Human Extinction: A History of the Science and Ethics of Annihilation, Morality, Foresight, and Human Flourishing)

Recorded:Dec 12    Posted:Dec 19, 2023
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 19, 2023 | Robert Wright & Émile Torres

The DMZ

Trump’s Nightmare Before Christmas

playvideo screenshot

Are we ending 2023 on a disturbing note? Or are we getting an early Christmas? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the latest Donald Trump developments on this week’s DMZ.

The Glenn Show

DEI’s antisemitism problem

playvideo screenshot

In a conversation with Glenn Loury, Tabia Lee, a former DEI officer at De Anza Community College, describes the pushback she received when she attempted to bring attention to antisemitism on her campus.

The DMZ

An Impeachable Episode

playvideo screenshot

Will impeachment backfire on Republicans? Or is Biden ill-equipped to counter GOP messaging? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, antisemitism, and social media

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and political scientist Max Abrahms discuss the Gaza war’s effects on American society.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What the college presidents should have said

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Gaza crisis hopeless?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and the Blob’s failures of foresight.

The Glenn Show

The price of a “poetic truth”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss evidence brought to light in a new documentary about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The DMZ

Christie Saved Nikki

playvideo screenshot

Did Nikki Haley get help from Chris Christie in the debate? Did she miss an opportunity to build on her momentum? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What AI optimists get wrong

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and economist Daron Acemoglu discuss the possible economic and social impact of AI.

