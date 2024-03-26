Recorded:Mar 20
Posted:Mar 26, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 26, 2024 | Robert Wright & Kathryn Devaney
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill of the Russians with Attitudes podcast about Russian politics, the Ukraine war, and Putin’s moderation compared to other Russian elites.
The DMZ
Are media elites overreacting to Donald Trump’s use of the term “bloodbath”? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom also discuss Elon vs. Don Lemon, Altman vs. the AI #Resistance, Oscar highlights and lowlights, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss all things open source AI—its meaning, its promise, its perils, and more.
The DMZ
Should TikTok be banned? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision not to seek re-election in Arizona, and whether she could have survived by working harder not to alienate the progressive base.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Elon v. OpenAI case, Google’s AI issues, the limits of LLMs, how Sora changes the AI picture, and more.
The DMZ
Does Haley’s showing in South Carolina mean Trump is in danger of losing in November? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
