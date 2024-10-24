Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the impact of October 7 and its aftermath on American Jews, Israel’s place in US politics, Israel’s military strategy, the prospects for lasting peace, and more.
Robert Wright and Arvind Narayanan, co-author of the new book AI Snake Oil—and co-host of the same-named podcast—discuss generative AI’s impact, AI uses and misuses, whether progress should (or can) be slowed, and more.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss/debate various 2024 election topics: Which candidate is less impressive? What does the Vance dossier really reveal? Is Kamala’s foreign policy looking better than Biden’s? And more.
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner assess the Gaza war, 348 days after 10/7: Biden’s role, Saudi-Israel relations, the state of the two-state solution, the pager attacks in Lebanon, and more.
