8 November 2024

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Nov 7    Posted:Nov 7, 2024
The DMZ | Nov 7, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Post-Election Reflection Edition



Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom react to the 2024 election results: Why did Trump win? Who’s to blame? What will a second Trump term prioritize? What did Kamala do wrong (and right)? and more.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

2024 Pre-Election Extravaganza



Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus cover the waterfront ahead of next week’s Trump vs Kamala showdown.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Viewed from China



Robert Wright and journalist Peter Hessler, author of Other Rivers: A Chinese Education, discuss.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon, Trump, and Other Enigmas



Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the odd 2024 betting markets, Trump’s latest locker-room talk, Elon’s empathy deficit, Coates’s controversial cognitive-empathizing, and more.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Chip War against China Backfiring?



Robert Wright and Paul Triolo of the Albright Stonebridge Group discuss the Biden administration’s unprecedented restrictions on China’s import of microchips.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

October 7th: One Year Later



Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the impact of October 7 and its aftermath on American Jews, Israel’s place in US politics, Israel’s military strategy, the prospects for lasting peace, and more.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon Goes Full-on Trump



Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Elon’s Trump stumping, assess the Vance-Walz vibe war, debate the Coates-CBS controversy, wax philosophical about mission impossible, and more.



The DMZ

Who Won the VEEP Debate?



On this week’s DMZ, Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher weigh-in on Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI Snake Oil



Robert Wright and Arvind Narayanan, co-author of the new book AI Snake Oil—and co-host of the same-named podcast—discuss generative AI’s impact, AI uses and misuses, whether progress should (or can) be slowed, and more.



Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Middle East Headed toward a Regional War?



Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss items from this week’s Earthling.

